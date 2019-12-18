Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scale of protests over CAA show decline; SC to examine constitutional validity

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:57 IST
Scale of protests over CAA show decline; SC to examine constitutional validity

Police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in Delhi's north east area, even as the scale of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act showed a decline across the country on Wednesday, and the Supreme Court decided to examine the constitutional validity of the contentious act but refused to stay its implementation. The situation in Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad localities, where 21 people, including 12 cops were injured during a protest against the act on Tuesday, remained under control, but authorities imposed prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure.

The police have arrested eight people so far in connection with the violence on Tuesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new citizenship law, took out her third march in as many days after which she attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over violent protests across the country over the new law, saying"your job is not to set the country on fire, but to douse it."

There was no fresh incident of violence reported in West Bengal and Assam also remained calm, officials said. These two states have witnessed number of violent protests after the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendement) Bill by Parliament on December 11. As the protesters, including students and local residents, continued with their agitation outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi for the third day, former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined them said the demonstration was not just a fight to protect Muslims, but to protect the entire country.          Addressing a large gathering of protesters outside the university's gate number 7, Kumar said people should be more worried about the NRC, which he said was much more dangerous than the controversial citizenship act.

Dubbing the amended citizenship law as "divisive" and violative of constitutional provisions, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding that the law should be rescinded. The party also demanded a judicial probe into "police excesses" on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Nawada seminary.   There were also protests in several parts of Maharashtra, including in Muslim-dominated area of Mumbra, and Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Addressing the protest at Bhopal's Iqbal Maidan against the act, Congress leader Digvijay Singh made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the 'pratham sevak' should take care of 'pratham sevika', besides taking care of Muslim mothers and sisters. In Madras University, a section of students continued their protest for the third day and were supported by Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who came to the campus to express his solidarity with them. However, he was not allowed to enter the main campus and spoke to the agitating students from behind the main gate of the university, opposite the Marina Beach.

Amidst wide-spread protests against the law, Union minister Jitendra Singh defended it and said it is going to preserve the country's vast resources, both natural and human, and there is a need to make people aware about this aspect of the newly enacted legislation. Meanwhile, Left parties have announced that they will hold a nationwide protest against the act as well as the NRC on Thursday with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury issuing a statement on behalf the CPI(ML)-Liberation, CPI, AIFB and RSP and called on all district committees in all states to mobilise workers to protest against what they dubbed as the "unconstitutional moves" of the government.

In Chennai, a meeting of DMK and its allies, including the Left parties, demanded the Centre should immediately rescinded the act and slammed the proposed nation-wide NRC as "antithetical" to the Constitution. A resolution adopted at the meeting alleged the amendment had a "dimension of religion and race" and "ignored Eelam Tamils", and urged the Centre to immediately withdraw it based on good faith and to ensure peace.

However, the Supreme Court refused to stay implementation of the law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Deciding to examine the constitutional validity of the act, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant fixed 59 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22, next year.

Defending his party's decision to support the act, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami said it will "not impact any Indian living in India, whichever religion they may profess", in his first reaction to the CAA after protests by students and opposition parties broke out in the state. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the ruling BJD does not support NRC but backed the amended citizenship law, noting that it applies only to foreigners.

He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours. "The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The BJD MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters in  Bhubaneswar.

The chief minister's statement came a day after people took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged Patnaik to make his government's stance clear on the amended law and the NRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019