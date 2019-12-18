Pelosi opens debate for U.S. House vote on impeachment articles

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day.

"I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duties," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.