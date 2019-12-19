Anti-CAA protests in Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, Nagpur

Political party workers and students on Thursday protested against the Citizenship Act at the historic August Kranti Maidan here. Similar protests were held in Pune and Nagpur.

It was a full house at the August Kranti Maidan, the place where in 1942 Mahatma Gandhi told the then British rulers to quit India. Protesters shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)," they said.

Thousands of students from various parts of the city, members of various communities and political parties were seen marching towards the Maidan carrying placards, banners and handbills in their hands. Some of the placards read "Hindu-Muslim ek hain, Modi Shah fake hain, "Sab taj uchhale jayenge, sab takht giraye jayenge", "Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hain" and "Stop dividing India".

Shiv Sena workers were not seen at the venue. Around 2,000 policemen were deployed in the area..

