Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off impeachment, jobless data; set for flat open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:49 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off impeachment, jobless data; set for flat open
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks were set to open largely unchanged on Thursday as investors shrugged off a dip in jobless claims and looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached, but the Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected not to convict him. No U.S. president has been removed from office in the country's 243-year history. "I was not paying attention to it. If it looked like the Senate were going to vote him guilty, then it would be a different story," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

The S&P 500 snapped a record-setting rally on Wednesday, after closing at all-time highs every day for four straight sessions on a breakthrough in trade talks between Beijing and Washington and hopes for a smoother Brexit. The benchmark index has hit record highs for five consecutive sessions, its longest streak since January 2018, as the outlook on domestic growth remains largely optimistic.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped from more than a two-year high last week. But with no major update on the U.S.-China trade war or economic policy decision expected in what's left of 2019, analysts said the market had little incentive to move much from current levels.

Trading volumes are also expected to taper off ahead of the Christmas holidays. "The market seems to be stalling out, unless people start to use that as a reason to take some money off the table, which I don't necessarily see happening," Pavlik said.

At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 e-minis were down just 3 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.06%. In corporate earnings news, Conagra Brands Inc rose 6.9% after the Slim Jim maker beat quarterly sales and profit estimates.

Micron Technology Inc gained 3.9% after signaling a recovery in its business in 2020 and saying it had received licenses to supply some products to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . Shares of Match Group, which owns the dating app Tinder, rose 2.9% after the company's parent IAC said it would offload its entire stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

2+2 Dialogue provides for a review of security, defence and strategic partnership between India, US

The recently concluded 22 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the United States is viewed as the highest-level institutional mechanism between the two countries and provides for a review of the security, defence and strategic partnership...

'Lost to Malmo': Zlatan Ibrahimovic's image tarnished at home

Malmo, Sweden, Dec 19 AFP In Malmo, Zlatan Ibrahimovics hometown, his supporters felt the iconic footballer could do no wrong, but his decision to invest in a rival club was an unforgivable sin to many. Since announcing a month ago that he ...

'T'gana govt considering idea of entrusting women's security

The Telangana government on Thursday said it was considering an idea of entrusting the responsibility of womens protection in villages to members of women Self Help Groups. Why cannot these womens groups be employed as She Teams in a villa...

Acharya Balkrishna appointed Ruchi Soya CMD, Swami Ramdev to be director on new board

Acharya Balkrishna has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Ruchi Soya and Swami Ramdev as non-executive director on its newly constituted board, according to a BSE filing. Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday completed its fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019