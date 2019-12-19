Go for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC: Mamata challenges

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that the will have to quit if it fails such a "mass vote". Adressing a rally in the city, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP is trying to brand the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a fight between Hindus and Muslims.

"Just because the BJP has got the majority it does not mean that they can do whatever they want. If BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC. Let an impartial organisation like the UN or the Human Rights Commission conduct it," she said. "If the BJP looses the mass vote, then it should step down from the government," said Banerjee, who is resolutely against the saffron party.

Her comments drew sharp reaction from BJP, which asked the TMC supremo not to make herself "a laughing stock". "Does she realize what is she saying? She should stop making herself a laughing stock. I think her advisers have stopped giving her good advice," union minister Babul Supriyo said.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of protests against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new citizenship law, has led three marches crisscrossing the city since Monday. She is scheduled to address another rally in minority-dominated Park Circus area on Friday. "Tomorrow we have a protest meeting at Park Circus. I request everybody to maintain peace. Don't fall into BJP's trap. They want to make it a fight between Hindus and Muslims.

"We have specific inputs that the BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres, who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community," she alleged. Iterating that the contentious law and the NRC won't be allowed in West Bengal, Banerjee said that BJP was founded in 1980 and was asking for citizenship documents of 1970 from the people.

"We are born here and that is our biggest identity. BJP does not have the right to determine our citizenship. Do we have to wear BJP's amulet to prove our citizenship? A party which was formed in 1980 is seeking documents from those who were born in 1950s, 60s, 70s," she quipped.

Banerjee read out a poem penned by her against the citizenship law at the begining of the rally. She said BJP is acting like a "washing machine" which cleans the corrupt and the criminals and turns them into sages. She said despite imposing prohibitory orders in various parts of the country, the saffron party will not succeed in curbing protests.

"The entire country is burning and BJP is laughing, because they want India to burn. The protests have spread to all parts of the country - be it BJP-ruled states or non BJP ones," she said. Taking a dig at the prime minister's recent comment that those indulging in violence over the citizenship law could be identified by their attires, Banerjee Thursday said religion of protesters cannot be ascertained by his or her clothes.

"A few days ago, they (BJP) were saying protestors can be identified from their attire. Today I am wearing a shawl. Can you tell whether this a Hindu shawl or a Muslim shawl?," she said.

If Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship, why was it linked to welfare schemes and the banking system? she asked. "This government made us link everything from bank accounts to mobile phones to Aadhaar. And now it is saying Aadhaar is not a valid proof (of citizenship). If it is not, why force it on people?" she questioned.

Banerjee had opposed Aadhar card and linking it to phone numbers and bank accounts. She questioned why Afghanistan was included in the list of countries in the amended Citizenship Act from where minorities facing religious atrocities would be allowed citizenship of the country, but Myanmar and Sri Lanka which are among the India's neighbours were left out.

"From when did India start sharing borders with Afghanistan that it was included and Myanmar and Sri Lanka were omitted?" she asked. The amended Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have entered India till December 31, 2014 after religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Banerjee said the agitation against the amended Citizenship Act must continue till the controversial law is revoked by the Centre. "Suddenly after 73 years of Independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was the BJP's head and tail at that time (of Independence). BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked," she urged the people.

Banerjee continued, "This is a struggle for identity. Forget your political affiliations. Forget your religious identities. No matter which part of India you reside in, come join the protests. Hit the streets".

Stating that her government has halted all works on the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, the chief minister said she was receiving various complaints regarding it. "I ask my party cadre to prepare the voter list meticulously, ensure that no one is left out. BJP is planning to omit several genuine voters and include some people through online voting registration process to create panic," she said.

