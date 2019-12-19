MVA govt hasn't stayed any project except Aarey car shed: Desai

Amid opposition BJP's criticism that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was busy staying the previous dispensation's decisions, Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai on Thursday said except for the Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, no other project has been stalled in Maharashtra. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Desai, who holds a slew of portfolios, said the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government believes in working rather than talking and will continue to operate on this line.

Desai was replying to a discussion on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's address to joint session of the state legislature in November. "We have got used to the taunts like 'sthagiti sarkar' (government giving stay on previous dispensation's decisions).

What have we given the stay on? Only on the Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, but not on the Metro rail project," he said. "On the contrary, the government has expedited development projects like Mumbai Metro and Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway," said the minister, who handles the Industries, Higher and Technical Education portfolios.

"Works on about 14 to 15 Metro routes are underway and the chief minister has not given a stay on even a single Metro project. "Only the Metro car shed work has stayed and the reason for it is known to all. Because the 2,700 trees were killed during the night...Don't we have any kind of commitment towards the environment?" Desai asked.

He assured that an alternative site will be found for the Metro car shed and land will be allotted soon as the project is important for Mumbai. "The chief minister has appointed a committee for the task. It has conducted a survey and soon a solution would be found," he added.

Desai sought to know from the opposition which other projects have been stayed by the government as being alleged. "Only allegations are leveled and no examples are given. Have we given a stay on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway? No.

"On the contrary, in a recent cabinet meeting, we decided to provide an additional share capital of Rs 3,500 crore for the project. We will infuse more funds and it is our commitment for the development works," he added. "The government has not stayed the Trans-Harbour Link or Coastal Road projects in Mumbai. Bombay High Court had put a stay on the Coastal Road project, but yesterday the Supreme Court lifted the stay. That project is important for Mumbai and will start soon," Desai said.

He said the MVA government has started working on a serious note and without any fanfare and it's the only aim is the development of Maharashtra. "The government has started doing works without creating any buzz (gaaja baaja). There are only six ministers, but this team has distributed about Rs 35 lakh in aid to poor and needy patients in 106 cases since November 25 from the 'CM Relief Fund," the minister said.

He said a "big campaign" will be undertaken with the help of technology and experts to assess the impact of global warming in the state, especially on farmers. "Our farmers have to face natural disasters like drought, hailstorm, heavy rains and deficient rains. Hence, global warming has to be taken seriously and many countries are affected by it.

"India is also facing the impact of global warming and Maharashtra faces the maximum impact of the phenomenon in the country. Farmers are more affected by it," Desai. "According to the Paris Agreement, it was decided that the countries responsible for global warming should take efforts to combat climate change," opined the minister.

Desai also talked about enacting a law reserving 80 percent of jobs in industries for local residents. He said the MVA government will be focusing on skill development for creating a well-trained labour force and it will soon announce a scheme in this regard.

