Asaduddin Owaisi condemns violence over CAA-showdown

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the violence that took place during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and was of the view that agitations should be held peacefully.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:05 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:05 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to ANI in Hyderabad on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the violence that took place during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and was of the view that agitations should be held peacefully. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained."

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

