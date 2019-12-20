Violence over CAA 'brain child of Cong': J-K BJP

Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Friday blamed the Congress for countrywide protests and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The party said that the BJP cannot compromise national interest.

"Violence over CAA is brain child of Congress. We express deep concern over the ongoing protests in different parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," senior BJP leader and former MLC Ramesh Arora told reporters here. Condemning the violence, he said burning of official and unofficial vehicles is shameful on the part of protestors.

"Parliament of India has passed the CAB with majority vote after discussion, and uproar on roads indicate that those parties who could not succeed in Parliament wants to destabilise the country, such acts cannot be tolerated in a civilized democratic society", he said. Arora also alleged few political parties want to communalize the issue and are supporting the agitators to achieve their petty political gains.

