Don't fall for rumours spread by opposition parties about Citizenship Act: Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain appealed to Muslims on Friday not to fall for the rumours being "spread by opposition parties" and underlined that the Citizenship Act had nothing to do with Indian citizens. Amid protest by citizens, including Muslim groups, against the amended citizenship law, Hussain asserted that the country belonged to Muslim citizens as much as it belonged to others, while alleging that the opposition was trying to create fear in the mind of Indian Muslims as regards the Act.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had reiterated that the amended Citizenship Act had nothing to do with Indian citizens. Hitting out at opposition parties, Hussain said it was unfortunate that the minorities of the country were being misled about the Citizenship Act by them. "This act is about giving citizenship and not taking (it away)," he said.

"Indian Muslims need not to be afraid. I want to tell them that this is your country. I would like to appeal to them that please do not fall in the trap of rumours being spread by the opposition. Have faith in your prime minister," he told PTI. Stating that more than 500 Muslims were given citizenship during the previous tenure of the Modi government, the BJP leader said the government's intention was to give protection to India's citizens.

