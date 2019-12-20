Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:51 IST
BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

The opposition Congress on Friday said the BJP-led government is trying to "discredit" the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement and "create divisions" among the agitators, not only in Assam but across the country. Addressing a press conference here, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Harish Rawat said the agitation will continue till the Act is withdrawn and the only solution for the government is to repeal the law.

"There is an attempt to malign and derail the peoples' movement. There is an attempt to divide the movement by means of spreading false narratives. But the government's nefarious designs and conspiracies have got exposed," said Rawat, in- charge of Assam unit of the Congress. He claimed that the protests witnessed across the country were spontaneous and alleged that BJP was able to get the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) through Parliament by a "manufactured majority" by resorting to defections and coercion.

"University students, professors, academicians, cine actors, artistes, IT professionals -- all segments of the society have hit the streets because people know that the peace, solidarity and social harmony of India is under threat. It is against the Indian ethos and against our principle of secularism and equality of all religions," he added.

The former chief minister of Uttarakhand also slammed the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their allegations that the ongoing agitation is instigated by the Congress party. "The nefarious design of the state government here has been laid bare. Just like in Delhi, here also they tried to infiltrate the agitation of the students. The conspiracy of the government against the people will not be tolerated.

"They are now saying that Congress incited violence. What proof does the government have? They want to demonise the opposition," he added.

Rawat claimed that the CAA will not be implemented in the Congress-ruled states across the country. "The state governments run by the Congress party will not implement it, whether in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh or Puducherry. In Assam also, if we come to power in the 2021 Assembly elections, we will put the Act in the place where it deserves to be.

"And if we come to power in the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, then we will scrap the CAA," he added. Rawat also demanded immediate release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who is now under NIA custody.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the ongoing protest against the Act has taken the shape of a national movement and the agitation will continue until the government scraps the controversial law. "The whole country has now stood up against the draconian law. The entire country is now standing shoulder- to-shoulder with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Assam, which was the first state to express its reservation and anguish against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, now Act, as it violates provisions of the Assam Accord," he added.

Rawat said that it was the students and the civil society of Assam who first raised their voice against the Bill and now it has become the democratic cry of the entire country against the CAA. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said while fighting the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal ) Act case in the Supreme Court, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had filed an affidavit mentioning that there are 50-60 lakh foreigners in Assam.

"Now he is saying that the number of foreigners is negligible. So his affidavit was false. The Central government, in its affidavit in the same case, cited various reasons for infiltrations from Bangladesh. But religious persecution was not mentioned as one of the reasons," he added. Gogoi said there is also no mention of the term "religious persecution" in the CAA.

"Why is the term religious persecution not mentioned? The Bangladesh government has asked for a list of its citizens in India and said it is ready to take such people back. The Central government should provide such a list. The CAA has been imposed by the BJP for political reasons and for votes," he said. Gogoi further said that the Act has been brought to divert the attention of the masses from the government's failure on the economic front..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Curfew relaxed for 16 hours on Saturday in Dibrugarh: Assam Govt

The state government on Friday said that curfew will be relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10 PM in Dibrugarh district. Sharing details of the announcement, Assam government said, Curfew relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10...

New govt order mandates nationals of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan to take prior permission for mountaineering

Mountaineers from China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will need to take prior permission from the Central government for climbing mountain peaks in India, according to a new order. According to the Foreigners Amendment Order, 2019 n...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UK MPs overwhelmingly back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Newly elected British Parliamentarians on Friday definitively backed Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit Bill setting the stage for the UKs exit from the European Union EU by the January 31, 2020 deadline. The lawmakers voted 358 to 234 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019