Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:27 IST
BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme to expose opposition parties' "lies" and apprise people of the details of the amended citizenship law to assure them that it is not against existing citizens. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda and convened to formulate the party's strategy over the issue amid protests in various parts of the country against the new provision in the Citizenship Act and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the BJP within next 10 days will contact more than three crore families, organise rally in every district and hold over 250 press conferences across the country to inform masses about the new law. The new law seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution.

He also accused opposition parties, especially the Congress, of spreading misinformation in a bid to disturb peace across the country during recent protests which have claimed several lives. Yadav said the party will also involve beneficiaries of the amended law in its information campaign about the statute.

PTI AG KR RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ancelotti a great coup for Everton, says Shearer

Carlo Ancelottis appointment as Everton manager will allow the Merseyside club to attract players of a higher calibre who can help them end their nearly 25-year trophy drought, according to former England striker Alan Shearer. Ancelotti, wh...

Afghan official: Dozens of IS members surrounded, detained

The Afghan government said Saturday it has arrested or surrounded up to 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in eastern Afghanistan over the past six months. The Afghan intelligence service, the National Deteriorate for Secur...

2 students given TCs for complaint against principal, teachers

Kendriya Vidyalaya near here has dismissed two students, both brothers, who had lodged complaints against the school principal and three teachers for alleged sexual harassment. Based on the complaints, a case under the POCSO Act had been r...

Twitter removes over 5000 state-backed accounts from Saudi Arabia

Twitter has removed about 5,929 accounts on suspicion of violating the companys manipulation policies. Rigorous investigations by our Site Integrity team have allowed us to attribute these accounts to a significant state-backed information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019