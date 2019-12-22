Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three battleground states

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 03:13 IST
Democrat Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three battleground states
Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, whose voters had supported Democratic President Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, were key wins that helped carry Trump to victory in the 2016 election. Image Credit: Flickr

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. president, on Saturday opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, three battleground states crucial in next's year election. The campaign of the former New York mayor said in a statement that it was also funding digital advertisements against Republican President Donald Trump and would be registering voters in the three swing states.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, whose voters had supported Democratic President Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, were key wins that helped carry Trump to victory in the 2016 election. "In 2016, those states were supposed to be our 'blue wall' and we can't wait until the general election to start rebuilding it," Bloomberg said. "The only way we're going to beat Trump in November is to run statewide campaigns in swing states starting right now, and that's exactly what we're doing," he said, noting that Trump won by less than 1 percentage point in each "Blue Wall" state.

Bloomberg jumped into the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination in late November. He opened campaign offices in North Carolina and Tennessee earlier this week and has pledged to keep staff in key states through the 2020 election to defeat Trump. Bloomberg unveiled a healthcare plan this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Libyan forces seize ship with a Turkish crew -spokesman

Eastern Libyan forces seized a Grenada-flagged ship with a Turkish crew on Saturday off the Libyan coast, a spokesman said, amid rising tensions with Turkey, which supports the rival and internationally recognized Libyan government in Tripo...

Macron calls for Christmas truce in French pension strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron called on transport unions to suspend strikes over pension reform during the Christmas holidays to avoid travel disruption. Strike action is justifiable and protected by the constitution, but I think there a...

Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles

Jakob Silfverbergs backhanded goal in the shootouts bottom of the third round helped the Anaheim Ducks sweep the season series from the New York Islanders in a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y. After teammate Max Comtois and ...

C Andersson asks Rangers for trade

Center Lias Andersson, the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, has asked the New York Rangers to trade him, according to multiple reports Saturday. The 21-year-old was on the Opening Day roster and played 17 games in New York before being dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019