Congress kicks off 800-km long 'Padyatra' in Assam to protest

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:54 IST
Congress kicks off 800-km long 'Padyatra' in Assam to protest
Protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act continued on Sunday with the opposition Congress kicking off an 800-km long 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri. Sadiya is a far east town of Assam and Dhubri is the headquarters of the westernmost district, which is located along the India-Bangladesh border.

"We have been stating it very clearly that Assam will never accept this Act. It is anti-Assam and anti-Northeast. Congress party is with the people of Assam," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said.

Addressing a huge crowd, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the agitation will be further intensified until the Act is repealed. Meanwhile, a public funeral service in memory of teenager Sam Stafford, who was killed in firing by the security forces, was organized in Guwahati on Sunday.

Hundreds of people, including AASU leaders, celebrities, writers, artists, and general public, attended the function and condemned the "government's brutality". "The chief minister and his forces are engaged in killing innocent children. The minor, Sam, is the first martyr of the anti-CAA movement. We will not forget him and we will not sit down until the Act is repealed," All Assam Students' Union president Dipanka Kumar Nath said at the function.

Protest marches were organized at several tea gardens of upper Assam, while a huge gathering against the law took place in Rowta of Udalguri district. People and artistes came out in large numbers in Guwahati and other places during the day.

Assam has witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in its history with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or totally damaged. Already five persons, including four in firing by security forces, have lost their lives since December 11.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 11 night, the state erupted in uncontrolled protests, in which agitators engaged in pitch battle in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose a curfew. Several towns and cities were placed under indefinite curfew, including Guwahati, the epicenter of protests, besides Dibrugarh, Tezpur, and Dhekiajuli. Night curfew was imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

With the situation is turning to normal, the curfew has been lifted from several cities and was relaxed in the rest.

