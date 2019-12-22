PM assails AAP over water, pollution, transport; accuses party of spreading rumours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said "highly-placed" AAP leaders were spreading "rumours" during the protests here against the new citizenship law, as he also launched an all out attack on the Kejriwal government over a host of issues including unauthorised colonies, water, pollution and transport. Addressing a mega rally held by the Delhi BJP to "thank him" for the Centre's decision to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the poll-bound Delhi, Modi said poor people in these 1,731 localities are "VIPs" for him. During his speech, the PM accused the opposition of pursuing "divide and rule politics" and stoking violence over the amended citizenship law and alleged that some parties are spreading rumours.

"You saw last week how some opposition parties including ruling party in Delhi can go to any extent for their political benefit. Delhi people saw how highly-placed politician tried to put Delhi Police in the dock over torching of a bus," Modi alleged as he launched the BJP's poll campaign in the city, where election are due early next year. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted a video suggesting the role of the police during violent protests and arson in southeast parts of the city on December 15 in which four buses were torched.

The PM slammed violent protests and political parties allegedly spreading rumours over the amended citizenship law. He said a baby girl born at a refugee camp at Majnu Ka Teela in the city after the legislation was passed was named 'Nagarikta' (Citizenship). "What is their (those opposing the citizenship law and indulging in hooliganism over it) problem, if 'Nagarikta' (the baby girl) is being enabled to live a peaceful life in the country."

The Prime Minister said it was a matter of satisfaction for him and the BJP that a new dawn has been ushered in into the lives of 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies by providing them property ownership rights. Without naming the AAP government, Modi alleged it created "obstacles" in the Centre's efforts to provide property ownership rights to people living in these colonies.

"They (Delhi government) did not show honesty and right intent and were shamelessly demanding time till 2021 for regularisation. So, we took this job in our hand in March and by October this year we got a Bill on unauthorised colonies passed from both Houses of the Parliament," he said, without naming AAP government in Delhi. Modi blamed that the issue of regularisation was pending for long and previous governments used it for political purposes and the people of these colonies struggled against sealing, demolition, bulldozers and other challenges for decades.

"They did not leave any chance to create hurdles even when we were working over the ownership rights. But, they did not realise this is Modi. He (Modi) not only got 2,000 bungalows vacated from some of the poshest and costliest areas, but also gave property ownership rights to 40 lakh people. Rich people may be their ViPs but my VIPs are you," he told the gathering. The Prime Minister also accused the AAP government of delaying the expansion of Metro train network in the city.

"Had the Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro Phase-IV would have started earlier," he claimed. He said that under his government, Metro train network expanded 25 kms per year against 14 Kms per year before 2014.

Modi said that the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed towards the biggest problem of the city, which is drinking water. "The reality is that the highest number of water purifiers are sold in Delhi in the country. Those who cannot buy water purifiers drink bottled water."

At the rally, the Prime Minister was presented with a thank you citation from the residents of unauthorised colonies. He was also presented with reportedly 11 lakh signatures of people of these colonies expressing their gratitude. He also expressed concern over the "bad" condition of transport in the city, and said his government's priority was ease of life and better connectivity for the people of the city.

Modi claimed his government worked for reducing pollution in the city by building the peripheral expressways and, opening CNG filling stations, and helping neighbouring states check stubble-burning. The PM asked the people at the rally to commit to ensure cleanliness in their areas in next one week and refrain from single use plastic, to celebrate New year in a cleaner city.

