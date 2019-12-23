Left Menu
In Mamata's Bengal, BJP denied permission to hold rally in favour of CAA

Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) on Monday denied BJP the permission to organise a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In Mamata's Bengal, BJP denied permission to hold rally in favour of CAA
BJP leader Rathindra Nath Bose speaking to ANI on Monday in Siliguri. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) on Monday denied BJP the permission to organise a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to party sources, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP leaders likely Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh are likely to participate in the rally slated for Tuesday afternoon.

"We came here to take permission for the BJP rally. The Commissioner of Police has denied us permission. His reason was that things may get out of hand during the rally and the police are short on staff to control if any untoward situation arises," said Rathindra Nath Bose, State general secretary of BJP talking to ANI. "The actual reason for denying the permission is that Trinamool Congress is scared of BJP. The TMC fears that it will be wiped out in 2021 Assembly elections in the state," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

