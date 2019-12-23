Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Jharkhand Assembly Polls Party-wise tally at 8 pm Total seats: 81 Results declared: 37 JMM- 13 BJP - 13 Congress - 8 AJSU party - 2 CPI (ML-Liberation) - 1 Trends available: 44 Parties leading: BJP - 12 JMM - 17 Cong - 8 RJD - 1 JVM-P - 3 NCP - 1 IND - 2PTI PVRBDC BDC
