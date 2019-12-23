Cong Kerala unit rules out joint protests with ruling LDF

Differences in the Congress-led UDF over taking part in the recent joint demonstration called by the ruling Left government in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act came out in the open with some leaders ruling out such protests in future. Some senior congress leaders indirectly targeted opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala for taking part in the protest called by the LDF last week.

The ruling Left has invited the UDF to join hands on January 26 to organise a human chain from the north to south of the state in protest against the newly amended law. Cutting across political differences, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ramesh Chennithala, cabinet ministers, and other UDF leaders participated in a joint protest against the CAA here, probably the first in which the ruling and opposition fronts have joined hands in a demonstration.

Both the fronts attacked the BJP-led NDA, RSS and the Sangh Parivar alleging that the amendment was brought in as part of their agenda to divide people and create a religious state. "As of now, what I am saying is the stand of the party. We have no plans for any joint protest," Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullappally Ramachandran told the media here.

He said he was not questioning Chennithala for his decision to take part in the joint protest against the Act. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran also said it was not practical to join hands with the CPI-M leadership.

"The Left has been implementing all the policies of Narendra Modi and now how can it be practical to ask us to join them in a protest," Sudheeran said in a meeting. Former KPCC president and MP K Muraleedharan also came out in support of Ramachandran and alleged that Modi's policies were being implemented through the state DGP, Loknath Behera.

"The harsh policing policies of the Modi government is being implemented in the state through the state police chief. Then they are asking us to join hands to protest against the Centre.

We need to think through it and take a decision," Muraleedharan said at a Congress function here. However, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a UDF constituent, has backed Chennithala's stand to join hands with the CPI(M) for the anti-CAA protest..

