Mamata prioritised politics over national interest: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritised politics over national interests and pro-people policies. Adressing a rally here to "thank" the Modi government on the new citizenship law, Nadda skirted the issue of nationwide NRC, days after advocating for it.

He said the amended law grants citizenship and does not take it away, as claimed by opposition parties. "It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interest. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law," he said.

"They are only bothered about securing their vote bank rather than national interest. They are not bothered about pains and agony of the refugees who are coming to this country to save their lives and honour," he added. Nadda also hit out at Banerjee for "inaction" over violence that rocked the state during protests against the citizenship law.

"Not even once the chief minister of West Bengal condemned the violence. Instead she is making appeals. Does a CM make appeals or take actions?" he said while addressing the rally at Shyambazar five-point crossing. Accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including the party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Nadda led a march from Subodh Mullick Square in central Kolkata to Shyambazar in northern part of the city, following which he addressed the rally.

Asserting that the turnout is a proof of public support in favour of the CAA, Nadda said Banerjee might work against the interests of the masses but the people of the state are very much in support of the new law. Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, Nadda said Manmohan Singh had in 2003 appealed to then Union home minister L K Advani to allow minorities from Bangladesh and Pakistan seek refuge in the country. "But now when our government has passed a law to do the same thing, they are opposing it." The senior BJP leader claimed that Muslims have flourished in India, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan.

The contentious law has been a major political flashpoint with Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state, inviting strong criticism from the BJP. Slamming Banerjee for opposing central schemes, Nadda said just for the sake of scoring political points she didn't allow Ayushman Bharat and insurance policy for farmers to be implemented in Bengal.

"We removed oppressive triple talaq and gave freedom to Muslim sisters but she opposed that too. In her attempt to oppose the BJP, she is opposing each and every thing that is in interest of the nation," he said..

