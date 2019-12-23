Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata prioritised politics over national interest: Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:47 IST
Mamata prioritised politics over national interest: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritised politics over national interests and pro-people policies. Adressing a rally here to "thank" the Modi government on the new citizenship law, Nadda skirted the issue of nationwide NRC, days after advocating for it.

He said the amended law grants citizenship and does not take it away, as claimed by opposition parties. "It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interest. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law," he said.

"They are only bothered about securing their vote bank rather than national interest. They are not bothered about pains and agony of the refugees who are coming to this country to save their lives and honour," he added. Nadda also hit out at Banerjee for "inaction" over violence that rocked the state during protests against the citizenship law.

"Not even once the chief minister of West Bengal condemned the violence. Instead she is making appeals. Does a CM make appeals or take actions?" he said while addressing the rally at Shyambazar five-point crossing. Accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including the party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Nadda led a march from Subodh Mullick Square in central Kolkata to Shyambazar in northern part of the city, following which he addressed the rally.

Asserting that the turnout is a proof of public support in favour of the CAA, Nadda said Banerjee might work against the interests of the masses but the people of the state are very much in support of the new law. Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, Nadda said Manmohan Singh had in 2003 appealed to then Union home minister L K Advani to allow minorities from Bangladesh and Pakistan seek refuge in the country. "But now when our government has passed a law to do the same thing, they are opposing it." The senior BJP leader claimed that Muslims have flourished in India, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan.

The contentious law has been a major political flashpoint with Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state, inviting strong criticism from the BJP. Slamming Banerjee for opposing central schemes, Nadda said just for the sake of scoring political points she didn't allow Ayushman Bharat and insurance policy for farmers to be implemented in Bengal.

"We removed oppressive triple talaq and gave freedom to Muslim sisters but she opposed that too. In her attempt to oppose the BJP, she is opposing each and every thing that is in interest of the nation," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis

Boeing Co ousted Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg as the worlds biggest planemaker sought to control an escalating crisis that has seen it halt production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes. The sacking comes ...

GST fraud of Rs 900 crore busted, three arrested in TN

A GST fraud of a whopping Rs 900 crore in which input tax credit to the tune of Rs 152 crore was availed in Tamil Nadu has been busted, a top official of the Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence said here on Monday. Th...

43 school teachers conferred with National ICT Awards

A total of 43 teachers from across the country were conferred with the National ICT Award by the Union HRD Ministry on Monday for their contributions towards the quality of school education. ICT awardee teachers are also been bestowed with ...

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019