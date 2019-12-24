Tunnel under Rohtang pass to be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the renaming of the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The renaming of the tunnel will take place on December 25, 2019 on the late Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary.

"The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000 when late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for the access road to the south portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002," according to a release by the PIB. The 8.8-kilometre-long tunnel is the world's longest tunnel above an altitude of 3,000 metres, according to the release.

"It will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and save crores of rupees in transport costs. It is a 10.5-metre wide single tube bi-lane tunnel with a fireproof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself," it said. The strategically important tunnel is nearing completion and once operational, it will provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh which otherwise remained cut off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters. (ANI)

