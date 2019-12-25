British Deputy Finance Minister tipped to run 'economic super-ministry'- FT

Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britain's Conservative Party to run a new 'economic super-ministry' following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, according to the report https://on.ft.com/2ZnDxRQ.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to create an enlarged business ministry that would absorb the international trade department, the report added.

