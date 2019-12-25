BJP leaders pay tributes to Vajpayee on 95th birth anniversary

BJP leaders on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his ancestral home here on his 95th birth anniversary. A group of Vajpayee's admirers also paid tributes to him at his temple, located at Satyanarayan Ki Tekri here.

Local BJP MP Vivek Shejwalkar and party workers reached Vajpayee's ancestral home in Shinde Ki Chhaoni area and garlanded the late PM's picture. Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior and died on August 16, 2018 at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Now, a library is run in Vajpayee's ancestral home. Recalling Vajpayee's contribution in the nation building, Shejwalkar said, "It was Atalji's initiative, under which roads are being constructed in the country to connect the rural areas. He developed national highways. Atalji was a synonym of the development." The BJP workers also reached the Central Jail and distributed blankets among the prisoners.

A group of Vajpayee's admirers headed by the lawyer Vijay Singh Chouhan performed 'aarti' at late prime minister's temple at Satyanarayan Ki Tekri. This temple was constructed by Chouhan about a decade back.

Chouhan also organised a symposium on the occasion. On the occasion, an organisation named Atal Smriti Manch performed a play based on the life of Vajpayee..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

