BJP distances itself from Yuva Morcha leader's remarks against

The BJP on Thursday distanced itself from the remarks made by its Yuva Morcha leader against Malayalam film actors and directors, who took out a march in Kochi against the amended Citizenship Act, saying it was not the party's view. BJP General Secretary M T Ramesh, said the views expressed by Morcha state secretary N Sandeep Varier, was his personal opinion and not that of the saffron party.

Every person was entitled to their personal opinion and social media is used as a platform to express the same. But those personal comments cannot be said to be that of the party, Ramesh said in Kozhikode.

The BJP does not believe in politics of revenge, he said adding the central government has made no such moves. The clarification comes after Varier made a scathing attack on the film actors and directors who had participated in the march.

He had also issued a veiled threat saying those in the film industry should ensure that they paid their taxes or else the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate would take note. "You should show your commitment to the country by accurately filing your taxes. Many a time, the new gen film people have shown lapses in this matter.

The Income Tax and and Enforcement department will surely take note of this, I think", Varier had said in a Facebook post. He also had said if someone is caught red handed for not paying their taxes, they should not shed tears later saying this was "political vendetta".

Shouting "Azadi" slogans, director and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Kamal, award winning actress Nimisha Sajayan, directors Rajiv Ravi and Ashiq Abu and actress Reema Kallingal had joined the long march..

