Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi govt over death of child in UP due to 'malnutrition'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of a child reportedly due to malnutrition, alleging that under the BJP rule there was just "show off" development. Taking to Twitter, she posted a media report which claimed that a baby girl died in Uttar Pradesh due to malnutrition.

"In the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, children are given bad food in mid-day meals. Children are facing biting cold, but no sweaters have been given to them," Priyanka Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi. "Children are dying due to malnutrition. There is a lot of talk of show off development under the BJP government, but the children are dying due to malnutrition. What kind of governance is this?" the Congress general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.