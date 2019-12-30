UP: Cong delegation to submit memorandum to Guv over law and order, CAA

The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel here on Monday to submit a memorandum over law and order in the state and against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The meeting will take place at 11 am and senior Congress leaders will take part in it under the presidency of state Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Congress has been protesting against the amended citizenship law which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. On Saturday evening, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was strangulated by an Uttar Pradesh policewoman while she was on way to retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence who was arrested on December 19 during protests against the CAA.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she had said. Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini, however, refuted Gandhi's allegations, calling them "untrue".

Congress later demanded action against the cop for her "physical violence" and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

