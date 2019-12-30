Sena's Sanjay Raut absent at Maha cabinet expansion event

Apart from the opposition BJP, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also didn't attend the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of new ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday. While the BJP cited the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's "failure" in keeping the promises made to farmers by its leaders as the reason to not attend the "extravagant" event at Vidhan Bhavan here, the reason for Raut's absence cannot be confirmed.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. "This government has not fulfilled the expectations of farmers in the state. We do not feel like attending such an extravagant ceremony," a BJP leader said.

Another BJP leader said there was no need to attend the expansion of Cabinet since senior leaders of the party had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Thackeray as chief minister at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28. Absence of Raut, who has been articulating the Sena's aggressive stand since the results of the assembly elections were declared on October 24, however, seems intriguing. PTI ND NSK NSK NSK.

