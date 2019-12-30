Left Menu
Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:32 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make the national capital pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls, saying that though a lot of work has been done by his government in the last five years, much more needs to be achieved in the coming years. Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 percent.

"But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years," Kejriwal said. "We took a number of steps. The first step was providing 24-hour electricity which reduced the use of generators and reduced pollution caused by them... We also held tree plantation drives that helped in increasing tree cover," he said.

"But in the next five years a lot more needs to be done," the CM added. Responding to a question, Kejriwal promised to make bus rides free for students after elections.

"After the election is over and the (same) government comes to power again, we will do it (make bus rides free) for students also," Kejriwal said. Other promises made by him included providing drinking water straight from taps and preventing sealing drives when the AAP wins MCD elections.

He is the chief minister of everyone whether they are from BJP or Congress, Kejriwal responded after being praised for his 'Farishtey' scheme, launched in October to felicitate people who take road accident victims to hospitals. Taking a dig at BJP's recently released 'Aarop Patra' (chargesheet), Kejriwal said now it is certain that AAP is forming the government in Delhi.

"Let the BJP give its suggestions. We will include the same in our manifesto," he said. The BJP on Saturday released a "charge sheet" against the Kejriwal-led government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

On the issue of regularisation of unauthorized colonies, Kejriwal said just by making statements work would not happen in unauthorized colonies. Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, Kejriwal said Delhi is the country's capital and it doesn't look good that garbage is spread everywhere.

"If re-elected we will ensure that Delhi is cleaned in the next five years," he said. Ahead of assembly polls early next year, the AAP is holding town hall meetings to interact with the public and discuss their policies of the past five years.

This was the third town hall meeting. The first was held on December 27 and the second on December 28. These meetings aimed to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card' which was recently launched by Kejriwal.

During the event, Kejriwal interacted with the public, answered questions and presented the report card featuring the top ten achievements of the Delhi government in the past five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

