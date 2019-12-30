Left Menu
AIADMK seeks CBI probe into CM's visit to Singapore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:31 IST
Opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Monday called upon the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to arrange for a CBI probe into the recent visit of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to Singapore. AIADMK whip in the opposition in the territorial Assembly Vayyapuri Manikandam met Bedi at her office and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The memorandum alleged there was no information available in the official records on the visit of Chief Minister and others to Singapore and also their invitation to investors there to launch enterprises in Puducherry. Manikandan told newsmen later that a probe by the CBI would bring to light the purpose of the visit.

Narayanasamy and the two others had been on a 'private' five-day visit to Singapore from November 6 on an invitation from entrepreneurs and infrastructure promoters to seek investments in Puducherry. Bedi had raised several questions on the visit by Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleague M O H F Shah Jahan and DMK MLA R Siva and alleged the chief minister had failed to adopt statutory procedures before flying to Singapore.

The chief minister had slammed Bedi for making remarks over his Singapore trip 'out of ignorance' and said he had obtained the Centre's approval for it. Bedi had said she had no information of his visit and wanted to know whether he had prior approval from the Centre before flying to the island nation.

On his return to Puducherry, Narayanasamy had, however, said he had prior approval from the Prime Minister and had political clearance from the External Affairs Minister. Meanwhile, a press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said the AIADMK legislator had also objected to the move of the territorial government to introduce casinos and the lottery scheme.

The release said Manikandan feared that encouraging casinos and the lottery scheme would erode culture, cause law and order and other social problems. It said the legislator had suggested in his memorandum that the government could encourage water sports, establish museum, musical fountain, animation theatres, aqua resorts and artificial water fall among other facilities to promote tourism.

The Lieutenant Governor assured Manikandan that his representation for projects suggested by him for promoting tourism and also for CBI probe would be examined by the department concerned and appropriate action taken..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

