Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations-White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said.

Putin called Trump to thank him for "information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

