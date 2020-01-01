Bhopal: BJP MLA slams Priyanka over 'saffron' remark

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for comment targetting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on use of saffron colour. "Congress and saffron have the same relation as a bull has with the red cloth," the MLA told media persons here.

The BJP lawmakers comment came after a war of word ensued between BJP and Congress over the Vadra's remark. It is widely believed that bulls do not like red colour and try to hit a person wearing clothing of the colour.

Earlier this week, Priyanka had talked about India's deep-rooted connection with saffron colour while cornering the UP Chief Minister on his comment on anti-CAA protests. "Yogi Ji wears 'Bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," she said in Lucknow.

The BJP MLA accused the Congress of using saffron colour, a symbol of Hindutva, only for political motives. Drawing a reference from the Ramayana, Sharma said: "Congress uses saffron in the same way as it was used by Ravan to kidnap Goddess Sita."

According to mythology, Lankan king Ravana wore saffron clothes to disguise as a saint to abduct Goddess Sita when she was alone in her hut in forests. (ANI)

