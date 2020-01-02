Left Menu
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena slams dissenters over feud on ministerial birth

Amid speculations of dissent in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over cabinet expansion, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed dissenters for creating alleged unrest over non-allocation of cabinet birth while asserting that an experienced and strong cabinet was on place and it should be allowed to work.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 09:39 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 09:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid speculations of dissent in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over cabinet expansion, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed dissenters for creating alleged unrest over non-allocation of cabinet birth while asserting that an experienced and strong cabinet was on place and it should be allowed to work. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena on Thursday highlighted how Maharashtra Congress legislator Sangram Thopat's supporters allegedly vandalised Congress office after the Cabinet expansion following discontent over non-inclusion in the state cabinet.

It also stated that the supporters of Praniti Shinde wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with blood as they were not happy with Shinde's name not being included in the Cabinet. It also outlined that NCP and Congress have not 'paid much attention' to their constituent parties whereas Shiv Sena did so.

"There are three parties in the coalition hence there is a limit of making promises. It does not look like Congress or NCP pay attention to its constituent parties. However Shiv Sena did it", the editorial read. Shiv Sena mouthpiece also mentioned that no promises were made to certain individuals of the party for making them ministers and the decision of Uddhav Thackeray remains final in this regard.

The Maharashtra government which was formed after days of deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had its cabinet expansion earlier this week. On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Along with the Chief Minister six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

On December 30, a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. (ANI)

