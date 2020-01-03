Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties do not have enough knowledge of CAA: Ram

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:11 IST
Opposition parties do not have enough knowledge of CAA: Ram

Asserting that the CitizenshipAmendment Act was not against any citizen of the country,senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said the oppositionparties protesting the legislation do not have enoughknowledge of the subject

Alleging that the parties opposing the CAA were not awareof the facts of the Act, Madhav said, "they do not even makeany attempt to know the facts. So they try to mislead people." These parties are knowledge-proof like we used havewater-proof watchs in our earlier days, the BJP NationalGeneral Secretary said in his address at Osmania Universityhere on 'A Talk on Citizenship Amendment Act.' The BJP leader further alleged that oppositions or thoseoppose the CAA try to divide the country on communal lines asthey couldn't face the Prime Minister Narendra Modi onpolitical front

The amended citizenship act envisages providing Indiannationality to persecuted minorities such as Hindus fromAfghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India asrefugees prior to December 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM says U.S. killing of Iranian commander will "light the fuse" of war

Iraqs prime minister condemned on Friday the U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said it would light the fuse of war.The United States killed Soleimani, head of...

UP: Congress to hold rallies against CAA, NRC; Priyanka to be present

The Uttar Pradesh Congress is planning to hold rallies in a few districts across the State against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC after the Republic Day on January 26, party sources said. Congress ge...

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act; law not against minorities: Amit Shah ASHASH

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act law not against minorities Amit Shah ASHASH...

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur.

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020