Opposition parties do not have enough knowledge of CAA: Ram

Asserting that the CitizenshipAmendment Act was not against any citizen of the country,senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said the oppositionparties protesting the legislation do not have enoughknowledge of the subject

Alleging that the parties opposing the CAA were not awareof the facts of the Act, Madhav said, "they do not even makeany attempt to know the facts. So they try to mislead people." These parties are knowledge-proof like we used havewater-proof watchs in our earlier days, the BJP NationalGeneral Secretary said in his address at Osmania Universityhere on 'A Talk on Citizenship Amendment Act.' The BJP leader further alleged that oppositions or thoseoppose the CAA try to divide the country on communal lines asthey couldn't face the Prime Minister Narendra Modi onpolitical front

The amended citizenship act envisages providing Indiannationality to persecuted minorities such as Hindus fromAfghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India asrefugees prior to December 2014.

