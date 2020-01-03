Opposition parties do not have enough knowledge of CAA: Ram
Asserting that the CitizenshipAmendment Act was not against any citizen of the country,senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said the oppositionparties protesting the legislation do not have enoughknowledge of the subject
Alleging that the parties opposing the CAA were not awareof the facts of the Act, Madhav said, "they do not even makeany attempt to know the facts. So they try to mislead people." These parties are knowledge-proof like we used havewater-proof watchs in our earlier days, the BJP NationalGeneral Secretary said in his address at Osmania Universityhere on 'A Talk on Citizenship Amendment Act.' The BJP leader further alleged that oppositions or thoseoppose the CAA try to divide the country on communal lines asthey couldn't face the Prime Minister Narendra Modi onpolitical front
The amended citizenship act envisages providing Indiannationality to persecuted minorities such as Hindus fromAfghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India asrefugees prior to December 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Madhav
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
ALSO READ
Kerala local body by-poll: LDF, UDF bag 12 seats each; BJP gets 2
There is no alternative other than BJP: N V Subhash
JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP general secretaries on Friday
Assam BJP legislators tell Sonowal they are facing ire of people due CAA: MLA
Amended citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC in future: BJP working president JP Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan.