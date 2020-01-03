Modi is PM of India, but is always talking about Pakistan: Mamata in Siliguri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that he always talks about Pakistan. "I am fighting against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Join hands with me. Requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy," Mamata said.

"He (Modi) is the Prime Minister of India, but always talks about Pakistan. Why? We are Indians and we will definitely discuss our national issues," she said. Mamata further stated that she will hold a similar rally in Darjeeling on January 22 and requested people to join her movement to save democracy.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

