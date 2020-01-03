'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav': BJP launches drive to seek people's suggestion for manifesto
The BJP on Friday launched its 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' campaign to take suggestions from people to draft its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, election co-incharge and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and election committee convener Tarun Chugh, launched the campaign at the Delhi BJP office.
Under the fortnight long campaign, 49 'video raths' will roam around the 70 assembly constituency to gather people's suggestions on issues to be included in the manifesto. The BJP will also keep around 1,600 special boxes across the city to gather suggestions.
The BJP leaders also released a mobile number for people to give their suggestion for the manifesto.
