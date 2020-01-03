Opposition parties trying to spread falsehood about CAA for narrow political gains: Ram Madhav
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that the Opposition parties are trying to spread falsehood about the important humanitarian gesture of the government in the form of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for narrow political gains. "Opposition parties are trying to spread falsehood about this important humanitarian gesture of our government in the form of CAA for narrow political gains. They are trying to provoke communal sentiments and the Muslim community," said the BJP leader.
Speaking to media persons on the violence that took place during the protests against NRC and CAA, he said: "We consider violent activities of groups like PFI as those against the law of the land. They should be dealt with strictly by State governments." Speaking about the Congress' remarks on CAA, he said India never questioned the religious credentials when Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and singer Adnan Sami were given citizenship. (ANI)
