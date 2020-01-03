BJP misleading people of unauthorised colonies by giving 'fake papers': Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said BJP is misleading people by giving "fake" papers to just 20 out of the 40 lakh people residing in unauthorised colonies. Sisodia's reaction came after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies on Friday.
"I want to ask Union Minister Hardeep Puri, have you changed the land use? Have you issued any notification? Without making any provision, BJP have handed over fake documents to 20 people," Sisodia said. "BJP is misleading people by giving fake paper to 20 people out of 40 lakh people of unauthorized colonies. What will happen to 39,99,980 people, will their homes be regular or not?" he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
