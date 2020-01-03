Even if all parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on CAA issue: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Friday reiterated his party's firm stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act asserting that they will not move even an inch away on the issue, no matter how many parties join hands against it. "Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want", Shah said while addressing a public rally here.

Shah also accused Congress of spreading misinformation over the issue. "BJP is undertaking campaigns to create awareness on the citizenship act throughout the country. Why are we being made to do so? It is because Congress has made it a habit to do indulge in vote bank politics. They have also spread misinformation about this act", Shah added.

He also took a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act while challenging him of a debate on the issue. "Rahul Baba, if you have read the law then come anywhere to debate over it. If you haven't read it, then I will get it translated in Italian and he can read that", said Shah.

BJP has been in a fire fighting mode on the issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had tried to give clarification on it during his rally at Ramlila maidan. The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.