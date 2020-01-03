Left Menu
Appeals court weighs Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 03-01-2020 16:38 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:30 IST
Representative image

A U.S. appeals court on Friday is set to hear arguments in a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying to a congressional committee as part of the impeachment effort against Trump.

The case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit arises from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's lawsuit aiming to enforce an April subpoena seeking testimony from McGahn about Trump's efforts to impede former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe that documented Russian interference in the 2016 election. The administration has directed current and former officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents. McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, defied the subpoena.

The committee's lawsuit was filed in August, a month before the House launched its impeachment inquiry against the Republican president centering on his request that Ukraine investigates Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son. The House on Dec. 18 passed two articles of impeachment - formal charges - accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In a court filing, House lawyers said McGahn's testimony was still vital to the impeachment proceedings and could affect the House's strategy for the expected trial in the Republican-led Senate to determine whether Trump will be removed from office. The House has also not ruled out McGahn's testimony giving rise to an additional article of impeachment. Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of trying to nullify the results of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

Friday's arguments before a three-judge panel, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), came in the administration's appeal of a Nov. 25 ruling by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that McGahn must comply with the subpoena, declaring that "no one is above the law." The Trump administration has argued that senior presidential advisers are "absolutely immune" from being forced to testify before Congress about official acts.

A report by Mueller, released by the Justice Department in redacted form in April, portrayed McGahn as one of the few figures in Trump's orbit to challenge him when he tried to have the special counsel removed. According to the Mueller report, McGahn told Mueller's team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to have the special counsel removed and then asked him to deny having been so instructed when word of the action emerged in news reports. McGahn did not carry out either instruction.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is pressing for the Senate to hear testimony during the impeachment trial from current and former Trump aides who refused to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry. The appeals court will also hear arguments on Friday in a separate lawsuit by the House Judiciary Committee seeking access to grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation. A judge ruled in October that the information should be produced to Congress, rejecting the Justice Department's arguments that by law it must be kept confidential.

