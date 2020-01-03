Israel's Netanyahu says US has 'right' to self-defence
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump "for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively" to eliminate an Iranian general in a missile strike.
"Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right," he said as he boarded a flight home after cutting short a visit to Greece.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Donald Trump
- Israeli
- Jerusalem
- Iranian
ALSO READ
UPDATE 12 -In historic moment, U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power
UPDATE 13-In historic step, U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction
UPDATE 15-Divided U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump in historic vote
UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction
US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump