PM Modi conveys best wishes to PM Morrison for rest of year 2020

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the Prime Minister of Australia H. E. Mr. Scott Morrison.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians and on his own behalf on the damage to life and property in Australia due to severe and prolonged bushfires. He also offered India's unstinted support to Australia and the Australian people, who are bravely facing this unprecedented natural calamity.

Expressing his satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations in recent years, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia. He stated that to this end, he looked forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Australia in India on a State Visit at early mutual convenience.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Morrison and the people of Australia for the rest of the year 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

