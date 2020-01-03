Left Menu
BJP retains Jalgaon ZP despite factionalism

Despite the feud between senior leaders from the district Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan, the BJP on Friday retained control of the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad (ZP) in North Maharashtra, defeating the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Khadse attributed the ZP poll result to collective efforts of party workers and denied there was any bitterness between him and Mahajan.

On Thursday, Khadse had alleged that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mahajan were behind the BJP denying him Assembly poll ticket. On Friday, however, Mahajan too said there was no acrimony between him and Khadse, as the two leaders fed each other sweets after the party's victory.

BJP's Ranjana Patil and Lalchand Patil were elected chairperson and deputy chairperson of the ZP, respectively. The BJP got 35 votes while MVA comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress got 30 votes.

The BJP, which has 33 members, secured two additional votes from the opposition camp, Mahajan told reporters. "This is the success of our workers, MLAs and MPs from the district...The credit goes to our collective efforts," Khadse, who was accompanied by Mahajan, told reporters here.

All future elections in the district will be fought collectively, he added. "There is no bitterness among us, he added.

Mahajan seconded Khadse. "There is no bitterness, only you (the media) see it that way. There is no bitterness between us," he said.

Mahajan further said Khadse and he had worked hard over the past two-three days to ensure the BJP's victory. "We are together and hence, none can defeat the BJP here," he added..

