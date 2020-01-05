Left Menu
Development News Edition

People shouldn't have misconception about CAA: Rajnath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 13:59 IST
People shouldn't have misconception about CAA: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday said people should not have any misconception about the amended citizenship law. On a day's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Singh visited the residence of Justice Khem Karan here to mobilize support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Our party has decided to give a message to the people that they should not have any misconceptions about CAA. The Indian culture teaches us 'Sarvdharma Sambhav' and a Hindustani cannot discriminate on lines of caste and religion," he said. His visit comes days after widespread violence during protests against the law, which officials said left 19 persons dead.

The message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) had gone from India to the entire world, Singh said, adding "Indian cultural values cannot by violated by our party." The defense minister also circulated pamphlets on the CAA and requested the media and party workers to go through them.

Asked by media persons about the National Register of Citizens, he said the exercise was on in Assam on the directives of the Supreme Court and not on the Centre's initiative. "NRC is going on only in Assam and work has been completed to some extent. It is going on there on SC directives. There is no order of government in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified it," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Changing the way vaccines are delivered could increase their potential

A research study has shown that the way a vaccine is delivered to a human body would dramatically increase its defence capacity. Tuberculosis TB is an infectious disease that causes more deaths than any other infectious disease despite its ...

Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media

Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported. The accident happened at around 115 am 0015 GMT in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the da...

UPDATE 2-Scuffles break out at Hong Kong protest taking aim at Chinese traders

Scuffles erupted between police and protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday following a march near the border, where anti-government activists shouted pro-democracy slogans and vented their anger at mainland Chinese traders. The demonstrators in ...

New AI model helps identify colorectal cancer, predict its severity

Scientists have developed a new learning machine to classify patients with colorectal cancer and to help predict the extent and severity of the disease. The study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine also helped in the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020