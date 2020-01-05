Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal wasting public money on ads, misleading people: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 15:47 IST
Kejriwal wasting public money on ads, misleading people: Shah
Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and misleading people, BJP president Amit Shah sought to know on Sunday whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years. He alleged that Kejriwal came to power in Delhi fives years back by misleading people with a host of promises.

Addressing party workers here, Shah alleged that Kejriwal was "wasting" public money on advertisements and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time. He exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Asking whether the AAP government has completed any work during its tenure, the BJP president listed the works done by the Centre for Delhi in the last five years. He also accused Kejriwal of "favoring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Urging party workers to undertake door-to-door campaigns to take the BJP's message to the people, Shah said he will himself take part in 'mohalla sabha' campaign in the national capital. Delhi will go to polls in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Change in the way of administration of vaccine can boost its potency: Study

Bringing a change in the way of administration of a vaccine to an individual has been proven as a better technique to boost the protective power it possesses. Tuberculosis TB is an infectious disease that causes more deaths than any other i...

Study reveals altruism leads to reduction in physical pain

A new study states that altruism -- the activities related to helping others without expecting any benefits in return -- might actually be good for our own physical well being. Acts that involve putting the interests of others before our ow...

I never lost my swing, blaming Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he never lost his swing, contrary to the general perception at that time, and added blaming then coach Greg Chappell for his downfall was a cover-up. Pathan, 35, announced his retirement here o...

Iran summons Swiss envoy over Trump's remarks - TV

Iran summoned the Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest against President Donald Trump saying Washington would target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation to the killing of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020