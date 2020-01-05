Cong trying to create confusion over CAA: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to create "confusion" over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after failing to convince the people against it. Addressing people during a "Jan Sampark" event in Dhamoura in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, as a part of the BJP's nationwide awareness campaign on the CAA, Naqvi also claimed that the grand old party is trying to create an "atmosphere of instability" in the country.

He alleged that the Congress and some of its allies take a different approach on the same issue in Parliament and outside it. In Parliament, they support a bill and oppose the same on the streets and create an "atmosphere of fear and confusion", Naqvi said.

The "fake and fabricated propaganda" being carried out by the Congress and its allies on the issue of the CAA will be exposed soon, the Union Minority Affairs minister was quoted as saying in a statement. The barrier created by the "bogus bashing brigade" on the CAA created by the Congress and its allies will be broken and the truth will prevail, he added.

Naqvi said Muslims were living in India not by "compulsion" but by "commitment" to nationalism. The social, religious, constitutional rights of Indian Muslims are absolutely safe, he said.

The CAA is an Act to provide citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and will provide citizenship only to a person if he or she wants it, he said. The CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person, Naqvi added.

The Congress and its allies with "narrow political interests" are spreading misinformation in a particular section of the society regarding the CAA, he alleged. These people are trying to hide the "mountain of truth" by "bushes of lies", he added.

Naqvi said there is no question mark on or threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim from the CAA or any other legislation. The people of the country will not get influenced by the "misinformation campaign" of the Congress and some of its allies, he said.

The people of the country have complete trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government has been working with a commitment to "development without discrimination", the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.