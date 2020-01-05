Nankana Sahib attack a slap on Pakistan's face, says Meem Afzal

Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal on Sunday said the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is a slap on the face of the neighbouring country and outlined that the incident should be condemned in strong words. "The incident at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib should be condemned in strong words. What happened there is a big slap on Pakistan. They tried to show a good face while opening the Kartarpur corridor recently. But now the truth has come out," Afzal told ANI here.

An angry group of local residents, led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl, had pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. Afzal said the incident reflects poorly on Pakistan and that it shows that the holy site is not looked after.

Targetting the central government for "dragging the controversy over the National Register of Citizen (NRC)", the Congress leader said that the BJP-led central government is using the issue as a diversion tactic to divert the attention of the people from other issues. "The government is not interested in talking about anything other than NRC. They are using this as a diversion tactic to divert the attention of the people from issues like economic slowdown, unemployment and farmers' distress," Afzal said.

"BJP is trying to hit two targets with one arrow," he added. (ANI)

