Defending the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday said lakhs of people turned refugees to save their dignity, culture, and religion. The Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship accused the opposition of spreading "misinformation" about the CAA.

He said lakhs of people abandoned crores of rupees worth property and took refuge in the country to preserve self-respect. "Parliament is there to solve difficult problems and not to drag or entangle problems. The people have become refugees to save their dignity, self-respect, culture and religion," Pandey said.

Addressing a workshop on CAA at the BJP office here, he said, "To expose the opposition polluting politics, the BJP has launched jan sampark abhiyan (connecting with people) from today." Asserting that the BJPs "capital is its workers and people", Pandey said a befitting reply to the oppositions misinformation campaign over CAA would be given back. Reminding that the CAA has been passed by Parliament, he said, "By enabling citizenship to crores of persecuted refugees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the true tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi in his birth anniversary." He said Gandhi ji during his prayer meetings had advocated to "open the doors" of the country for such refugees.

"But now the Congress is speaking the language against the Constitution and appeasement politics. The politics of the opposition has become anti-Modi and anti-BJP," he alleged. The Union Minister alleged that the opposition parties were worried following the "ease" with which Modi solved long-pending issues like Article 370, 35A, Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and Triple Talaq.

"The Modi governments popularity has risen, the people are firmly standing by the government's decisions as all these decisions strengthen the country," Pandey claimed. "Though the opposition parties are giving a communal colour to these issues, the people know very well about their intentions," Pandey said.

BJPs Jharkhand unit genera secretary Deepak Prakash told PTI that the party has launched the 'abhiyan' in Jharkhand. "We will meet important people of the society, organise street plays, use social media and send a letter to the prime minister appreciating him for bringing peaceful solutions to difficult problems, including CAA," he said..

