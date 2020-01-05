Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition spreading "misinformation" about CAA: Pandey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:33 IST
Opposition spreading "misinformation" about CAA: Pandey

Defending the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday said lakhs of people turned refugees to save their dignity, culture, and religion. The Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship accused the opposition of spreading "misinformation" about the CAA.

He said lakhs of people abandoned crores of rupees worth property and took refuge in the country to preserve self-respect. "Parliament is there to solve difficult problems and not to drag or entangle problems. The people have become refugees to save their dignity, self-respect, culture and religion," Pandey said.

Addressing a workshop on CAA at the BJP office here, he said, "To expose the opposition polluting politics, the BJP has launched jan sampark abhiyan (connecting with people) from today." Asserting that the BJPs "capital is its workers and people", Pandey said a befitting reply to the oppositions misinformation campaign over CAA would be given back. Reminding that the CAA has been passed by Parliament, he said, "By enabling citizenship to crores of persecuted refugees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the true tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi in his birth anniversary." He said Gandhi ji during his prayer meetings had advocated to "open the doors" of the country for such refugees.

"But now the Congress is speaking the language against the Constitution and appeasement politics. The politics of the opposition has become anti-Modi and anti-BJP," he alleged. The Union Minister alleged that the opposition parties were worried following the "ease" with which Modi solved long-pending issues like Article 370, 35A, Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and Triple Talaq.

"The Modi governments popularity has risen, the people are firmly standing by the government's decisions as all these decisions strengthen the country," Pandey claimed. "Though the opposition parties are giving a communal colour to these issues, the people know very well about their intentions," Pandey said.

BJPs Jharkhand unit genera secretary Deepak Prakash told PTI that the party has launched the 'abhiyan' in Jharkhand. "We will meet important people of the society, organise street plays, use social media and send a letter to the prime minister appreciating him for bringing peaceful solutions to difficult problems, including CAA," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...

Flag march being conducted inside JNU campus, situation under control: Delhi Police

Flag march being conducted inside JNU campus, situation under control Delhi Police....

NDFB(S) militant killed in encounter with security forces

A suspected NDFBS militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assams Chirang district on Sunday, police said. According to a release by Assam Police, the encounter took place at 1230 am when the militant opened fire at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020