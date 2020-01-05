Left Menu
Pak PM Imran Khan is dishonest, might have done same in cricket, says VK Singh

Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday slammed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for sharing fake videos claiming it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and said that he is dishonest and might have played cricket with malafide intentions.

Union Minister VK Singh talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday slammed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for sharing fake videos claiming it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and said that he is dishonest and might have played cricket with malafide intentions. He also said that the cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan "might have cheated during his cricket career" as well.

"The Prime Minister of a country, who posts fake videos, can he be trusted? No, he cannot be trusted. He might have done the same in Cricket as well. He might have cheated. There is dishonesty in his heart," Singh told ANI here. Khan had on Friday tweeted a seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. He had later deleted the video after facing a massive backlash on social media for posting the fake video.

Singh also targeted Pakistan for the recent attack on the Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Punjab province of Pakistan and said that "the incident reflects the need for Citizenship Amendment Act". "Stones were pelted at Nankana Sahib and Sikhs were threatened. What does it reflect? At least, CAA will give a place for these persecuted minorities in India," he said.

"Pakistan was formed in the name of religion. Some people are saying they (Muslims) should also be given citizenship under this law. If so, let's change the name of Pakistan. Bring Pakistan back into India and we will give citizenship to everyone," Singh added. (ANI)

