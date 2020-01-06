Delhi Polls: Akali Dal sets up panel to hold talks with BJP on seat-sharing

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday formed a three-member high-level committee to hold talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to decide the seat-sharing formula for February 8 Delhi assembly elections. The team includes MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Naresh Gujral.

The committee has been asked to hold talks with the BJP for seat sharing and to coordinate for the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. "The committee would hold discussions with the Delhi BJP unit as well as the with the central BJP as per needed to ensure smooth coordination between the alliance partners during the Delhi elections," Badal in a statement said here.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held on February 8. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)

