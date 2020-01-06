Amravati ZP poll: Cong, Sena get president, VP posts

The Congress' Aniruddhaalias Bablu Deshmukh and Shiv Sena's Vithhal Chavan were onMonday elected unopposed as president and vice presidentrespectively of the Amravati Zilla Parishad

The BJP-led opposition had opted out of the contest,after which Returning Officer Udaysingh Rajput declaredDeshmukh and Chavan winners

The Amravati ZP has 59 members, two of which arevacant after the incumbents were elected as MLAs in theOctober Assembly polls, said officials.

