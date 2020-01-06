Latur ZP poll: BJP wins president, vice president posts

The BJP's Rahul Kendre andBharatbai Dagadu Solunkhe were elected unopposed as presidentand vice-president respectively of Jalna Zilla Parishad onMonday

The BJP has a strength of 35 in the 58-member LaturZP, while the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, which have nowformed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, have 14, five and twomembers respectively

The Congress' nominee for the post of president,Sonali Thormothe, and for vice president, Dhananjay Deshmukh,withdrew their nominations in the morning, after whichReturning Officer Avinash Pathak declared Kendre and Solunkheas winners.

