Latur ZP poll: BJP wins president, vice president posts
The BJP's Rahul Kendre andBharatbai Dagadu Solunkhe were elected unopposed as presidentand vice-president respectively of Latur Zilla Parishad onMonday
The BJP has a strength of 35 in the 58-member LaturZP, while the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, which have nowformed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, have 14, five and twomembers respectively
The Congress' nominee for the post of president,Sonali Thormothe, and for vice president, Dhananjay Deshmukh,withdrew their nominations in the morning, after whichReturning Officer Avinash Pathak declared Kendre and Solunkheas winners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- Latur Zilla Parishad
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
They have lost the narrative: Salman Khurshid on BJP's campaign over CAA
Congress wrongly portraying BJP as communal: Goa DyCM
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of worsening the atmosphere in UP
I, BJP got chance to usher in a new dawn for over 40 lakh people by giving them ownership rights to their houses: Modi
Congress party wants citizenship for terrorists: BJP's Ravinder Raina